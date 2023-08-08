Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 725 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 703,229 shares of company stock worth $24,002,443. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.