Jump Financial LLC Acquires 18,400 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.3 %

CTLP opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

