Jump Financial LLC Acquires 35,100 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 199.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 33,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 711,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 758,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 81,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 255,179 shares during the period.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.21). Analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

VERA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on Vera Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CFO Sean Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,992 shares in the company, valued at $99,467.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean Grant acquired 5,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 448,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,799,451.89. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,676,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.