Jump Financial LLC Acquires 362 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in NVE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVE by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVE in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in NVE by 807.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVE

In other news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $89,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,433.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $172,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVE Stock Performance

NVE Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $393.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NVE’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

See Also

