Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 591.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,437 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $6,464,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in EQT by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 19.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 65,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Stock Up 0.8 %

EQT stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

