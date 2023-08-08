Jump Financial LLC Buys 15,509 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.17. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About scPharmaceuticals



scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

