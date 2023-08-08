Jump Financial LLC Buys 44,341 Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) by 183.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.92. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 16.46 and a quick ratio of 16.46.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Profile



PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

