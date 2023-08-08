Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

