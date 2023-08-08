Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,476 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

