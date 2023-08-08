Jump Financial LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTVE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.56%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

