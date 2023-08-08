Jump Financial LLC Has $388,000 Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SPB opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $79.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $729.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

