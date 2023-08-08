Jump Financial LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 29.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,018.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.52. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 7,415 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $81,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.