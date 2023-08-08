Jump Financial LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 121,867 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 137,835 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNX Resources stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $21.46.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

