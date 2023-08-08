Jump Financial LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 238.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 75.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $166,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE CLDT opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $471.01 million, a PE ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

