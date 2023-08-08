Jump Financial LLC Has $427,000 Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its position in The Pennant Group by 812.9% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 133,968 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 919.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 488,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 440,244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 217.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.71 million, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

PNTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

