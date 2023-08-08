Jump Financial LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eventbrite by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eventbrite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Activity at Eventbrite

In related news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $253,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 191,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,263. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Price Performance

NYSE:EB opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 2.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

