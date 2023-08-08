Jump Financial LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $8,178,000. ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 72.8% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -101.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.16.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $743,525.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,843,254.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,920,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,843,254.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,590 shares of company stock valued at $38,126,187. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

