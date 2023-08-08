Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,641 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 231.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

