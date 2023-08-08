Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Afya were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Afya by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Afya by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Afya by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.
Afya Stock Performance
Afya stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.
Afya Profile
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
