Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,196 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PSTX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.