Jump Financial LLC Invests $373,000 in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Azul by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 299,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Azul by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,680,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 465,487 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.34.

Azul Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Azul S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

