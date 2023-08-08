Jump Financial LLC Invests $374,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 150.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.4 %

RNR stock opened at $195.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.60. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

