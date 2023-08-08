Jump Financial LLC Invests $382,000 in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Stepan by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stepan by 55.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SCL opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. Stepan has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.85 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stepan

Stepan Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.