Jump Financial LLC Invests $391,000 in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SILV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SILV stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.04.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.