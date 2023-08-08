Jump Financial LLC Invests $432,000 in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $175,812,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $174,063,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,132,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after acquiring an additional 322,956 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David C. Dobson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,760.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 0.99. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 482.76%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

