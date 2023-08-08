Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth $906,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Danaos by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Danaos in the first quarter worth about $4,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAC opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $79.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $1.24. Danaos had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $243.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 28.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,354,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

