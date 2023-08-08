Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 39,962 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

EXPE opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

