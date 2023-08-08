Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in EverCommerce were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in EverCommerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 18.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

EVCM stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shane Driggers sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $25,044.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane Driggers sold 2,126 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $25,044.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $157,121.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,956,188.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,746 shares of company stock worth $492,661. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

