Jump Financial LLC Makes New $423,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 79.1% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 214,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $494.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.83. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $518.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

