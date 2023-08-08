Jump Financial LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,334 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

