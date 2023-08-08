Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSP. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $874.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $16.44.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $582.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. E.W. Scripps’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

