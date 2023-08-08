Jump Financial LLC Purchases 14,500 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $468.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.08. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $154.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.14 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

