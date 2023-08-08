Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,171,543 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,303,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 777,773 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,793,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 768,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $743.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $534.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

