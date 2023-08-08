Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
PRCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
