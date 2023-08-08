Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,300 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ED opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.