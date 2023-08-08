Jump Financial LLC Raises Position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the third quarter worth $177,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RWAY opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.75 million. Research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.34%.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $238,223.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

