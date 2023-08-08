Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 121,003 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAGP

Plains GP Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.