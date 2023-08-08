Jump Financial LLC Sells 28,208 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,208 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,010,377.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

