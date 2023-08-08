Jump Financial LLC Sells 44,027 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,027 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 15.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,447.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target Hospitality

In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 47,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $780,605.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,939 shares in the company, valued at $561,351.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 68.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.14. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 78.00% and a net margin of 20.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

