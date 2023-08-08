Jump Financial LLC Sells 71,547 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 92.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,547 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $92.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $8,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 872,722 shares of company stock worth $64,543,750. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

