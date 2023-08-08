Jump Financial LLC Sells 910 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS stock opened at $245.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $300.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.65.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

