Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,355 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 10.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,197 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cryoport by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $154,936.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $154,936.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport Stock Down 4.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CYRX opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $619.34 million, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.23.

CYRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Securities cut Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Cryoport Profile

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

