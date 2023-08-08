Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 561.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 50,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Goldberg acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $69,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock worth $1,229,170. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

CSTL stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

