Karat Packaging (KRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, analysts expect Karat Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Karat Packaging Price Performance
Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
