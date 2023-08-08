Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Approximately 167,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 361,030 shares.The stock last traded at $14.67 and had previously closed at $14.37.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,479,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 151,657 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 417.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 989,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,667 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.98%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

