Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Approximately 167,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 361,030 shares.The stock last traded at $14.67 and had previously closed at $14.37.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KRP. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,056.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $719,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,641 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,359 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 93.98%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

