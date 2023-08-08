KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.