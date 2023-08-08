KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after acquiring an additional 592,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,260,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after acquiring an additional 280,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

KREF opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 408.95, a current ratio of 408.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $864.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -131.30%.

Insider Transactions at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

