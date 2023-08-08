Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Koppers traded as high as $39.08 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 18629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Koppers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 45.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Koppers's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

