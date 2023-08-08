KORE Group (KORE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). KORE Group had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million. On average, analysts expect KORE Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KORE opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.82. KORE Group has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on KORE Group from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

In other KORE Group news, Director Tomer Yosef-Or bought 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $27,878.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 87,018 shares of company stock worth $112,672 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KORE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

